Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Drops By 88.4%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LDSF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 407,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,381. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $20.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

