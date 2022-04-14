Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Decreases By 59.9%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Pacific stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 62,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,943. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

