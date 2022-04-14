Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Grows By 558.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 558.7% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of EVT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.25.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.