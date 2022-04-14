Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Grows By 558.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 558.7% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EVT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

