Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Expands By 1,036.7%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 1,036.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Choom stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Get Choom alerts:

About Choom (Get Rating)

Choom Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. It sells cannabis products and accessories. The company's cannabis accessories include rolling papers, holders, pipes, water pipes, bongs, vaporizers, and other things used to consume cannabis. As of June 30, 2021, it operated through 17 retail stores in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.