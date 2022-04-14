Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Expands By 1,036.7%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 1,036.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Choom stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
