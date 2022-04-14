Short Interest in Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Decreases By 76.7%

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OIGLF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,434. Chariot has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

