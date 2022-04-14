Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Decreases By 66.7%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 2,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after buying an additional 147,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 643,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 340,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

