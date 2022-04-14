Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Decreases By 66.7%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 2,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.64.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
