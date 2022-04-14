Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Increases By 287.3%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 287.3% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 513,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BLBX stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 957,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,932. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackboxstocks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
