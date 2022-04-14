Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Increases By 287.3%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 287.3% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 513,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BLBX stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 957,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,932. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackboxstocks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

