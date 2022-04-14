Short Interest in Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX) Declines By 70.6%

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BNIX remained flat at $$9.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Bannix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.

