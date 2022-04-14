Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Drops By 58.4%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 500,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,010. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.43.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 216.22% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

