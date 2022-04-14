Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Decreases By 92.8%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,074,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AppSwarm stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 1,959,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,633,761. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

AppSwarm Company Profile

AppSwarm, Inc, a technology development and incubation company, focuses on the development of mobile applications and technology. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across various platforms, including Apple iPhone, RIM s BlackBerry, Google's Android, and Microsoft's Windows Mobile.

