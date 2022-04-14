Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.25

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 218614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

