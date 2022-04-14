Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.25

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 218614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.35.
Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shimano (SMNNY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.