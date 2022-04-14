SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Hits $105,994.30

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $105,994.30 and $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

