Shaun Wills Acquires 86 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills bought 86 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.00).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superdry alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Shaun Wills bought 92 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($196.61).

On Monday, February 14th, Shaun Wills bought 73 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($195.96).

On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,029.48).

Shares of LON SDRY traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 178.60 ($2.33). 187,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The company has a market capitalization of £146.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. Superdry plc has a 52-week low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.42).

SDRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.41) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.91).

Superdry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.