Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

