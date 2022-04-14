Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,849.52

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,849.52 ($37.13) and traded as high as GBX 3,066 ($39.95). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 3,061 ($39.89), with a volume of 388,569 shares traded.

SVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.44) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.75).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,921.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,852.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($36.53) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($65,052.68).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.