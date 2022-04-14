SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SES from €8.10 ($8.80) to €7.30 ($7.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on SES from €8.40 ($9.13) to €9.15 ($9.95) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SES from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SES has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.19. SES has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

