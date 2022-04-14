Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

