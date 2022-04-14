Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Lessened by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sempra by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,951,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after buying an additional 153,619 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

SRE traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,546. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $171.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.01.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

