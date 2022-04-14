scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 270,000 Shares

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SCPH opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.66.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
SCPH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
