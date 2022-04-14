Scotiabank Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price to C$105.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.38.

Shares of TD opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

