Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$87.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.77.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The company has a market cap of C$37.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.82. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$74.52.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

