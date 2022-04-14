Scotiabank Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTY. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.88.

TSE MTY opened at C$53.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$47.90 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.89.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

