Scotiabank Boosts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from GBX 1,600 ($20.85) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,340 ($17.46) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.80) to GBX 1,950 ($25.41) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.94)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,433.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

