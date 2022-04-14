Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 350,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 84,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.15. 2,575,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

