Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

