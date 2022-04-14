Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,005 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,600. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

