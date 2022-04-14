Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

CARR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $42.11. 3,202,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,501. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.