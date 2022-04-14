Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,400 Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. 147,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

