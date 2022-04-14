Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.