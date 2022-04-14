Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period.

GBAB stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

