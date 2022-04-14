Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Scala (XLA) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $3,161.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

