Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Up 1%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €394.00 ($428.26) and last traded at €387.50 ($421.20). Approximately 66,591 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €383.50 ($416.85).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €399.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €490.72.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SRT3)
