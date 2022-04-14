Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

