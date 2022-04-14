Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT Lowered to SEK 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 260 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

