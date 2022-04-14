Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in March

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Sands China has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

Get Sands China alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.