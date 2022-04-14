SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Up 7.3%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 12,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,075,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $688.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.70.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
