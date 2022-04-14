SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Up 7.3%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 12,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,075,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $688.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

