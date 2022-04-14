San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.86

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 974229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.