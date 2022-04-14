SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SAIL opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.