Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

