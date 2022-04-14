SafeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $2,518.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,050.64 or 1.00084006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00255333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.00370776 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00116312 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00137200 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

