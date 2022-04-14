Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.44).

SBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($3.01) to GBX 233 ($3.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 268 ($3.49) to GBX 267 ($3.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

SBRE stock traded down GBX 12.66 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 212.34 ($2.77). 140,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,575. The firm has a market capitalization of £530.85 million and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 276 ($3.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

