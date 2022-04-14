Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.55 million and $3,403.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,926.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.04 or 0.07566443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00269262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.00847144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00092913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.84 or 0.00575646 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00363689 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,330,671 coins and its circulating supply is 37,213,359 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

