Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

