RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in March

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWEOY. Citigroup lifted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($69.57) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.17) to €46.50 ($50.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.65) to €52.00 ($56.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 22,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,654. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.