Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.87

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 10693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Several analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
