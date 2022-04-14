Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.87

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 10693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

