Rupee Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 1,305.1% against the dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $378,491.84 and approximately $359.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

