RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on RTL Group from €57.50 ($62.50) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised RTL Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Shares of RTL Group stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. RTL Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.