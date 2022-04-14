RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $20,426.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $39,898.34 or 1.00044316 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $93.85 million and $20,426.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001593 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,352 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.