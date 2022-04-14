Royale Finance Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $789,655.27 and approximately $31,794.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.58 or 0.07509951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.79 or 0.99948406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,973,208 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

