Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 648.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 648.64 ($8.45).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 355 ($4.63) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.13) to GBX 768 ($10.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.34) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

RMG stock traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 329.76 ($4.30). 2,647,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 373.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.77. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 317.15 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

